perfect stay

Having worked in the events and technology industry for over two decades, we discovered that event accommodation is not only expensive but also challenging to navigate when searching for the best deals. On average, customers will visit four different websites before making a reservation, which we found to be inefficient. As a result, we wanted to create a better solution.



In 2019, we came up with the idea for EventBeds™, with a goal of making the process of finding the best deals for event accommodation easier and more enjoyable for our valued customers. Our platform offers a mix of event-exclusive deals and secret discounts from some of the world's largest hotel chains and boutique properties across 180 countries. As a result, you can save both time and money, with average savings of over 20%.



We are continually striving to make EventBeds™ even better, and we invite you to join our newsletter to stay up to date on our latest developments. We take pride in what we have built and are thrilled to drive the industry forward into the future.



Thanks, and we look forward to serving you.

