perfect stay
£349
£335
£285
perfect stay
perfect stay
Discover your next

perfect stay

Discover your next

perfect stay

£349
£335
£120
£335
£349
Discover your next

perfect

stay

The webs best hotel

deals for events

The webs best

hotel deals for

events

Search event-exclusive deals & unlock secret prices
from your favourite hotel brands and apartments.
Flexible rates, massive savings and a choice of
over
1M
properties
Discover

Easy search

Preference

Nearest hotels to your event are shown on an easy-to-use map.

Save

Your exclusive discount code and secret prices with savings up to 50%.

Book

Compare and book your perfect hotel or apartment in seconds.

Book

Compare and book your perfect hotel or apartment in seconds.
Discover

Easy search

Preference

Nearest hotels to your event are shown on an easy-to-use map.

Save

Your exclusive discount code and secret prices with savings up to 50%.

Book

Compare and book your perfect hotel or apartment in seconds.

Book and relax

Flexible options give you more time to get ready for your trip and less time stressing if things change.
Fully flexible rates.
Semi-flexible options.
Amend or cancel your booking online.
On demand customer service.

Deals to make

your eyes water

Event

exclusives

VIP benefits only available with EventBeds™

Event exclusives

VIP benefits only available with EventBeds™

Brand

discounts

Unlock secret prices at your favourite brands with powerful discounts

Brand

discounts

Unlock secret prices at your favourite brands with powerful discounts

Brand discounts

Unlock secret prices at your favourite brands with powerful discounts

Referral

scheme

Send your exclusive discounts to other event attendees. Share the love

Referral scheme

Send your exclusive discounts to other event attendees. Share the love

Safe & secure

payments

Safe &  

secure

payments

We’re supported by stripe, our super-secure electronic payment partner and accept all major credit & debit cards.

Members get

much more

Join our members waiting list to get exclusive access to more deals, VIP benefits and inspiration than ever before.
Join VIP waiting list
Join VIP waiting list

Partners

Our high-level

partners

Our high-

level partners

We cooperate with top partners and provide access to over 1m properties in 180 countries.
Rating & Reviews

Trusted by people

Within minutes the friendly sales assistant had secured me a spectacular rate of £150 at The Pullman Hotel which was right slap bang next to the M&S Bank Arena literally a 30 second walk !!!
Stephen A.
Super professional, organised and great to work with. These guys were invaluable on our last major project. Can't recommend enough.
Matt.
Sorted accommodation in Scotland for me and were very timely and professional. Excellent rates and more discounted than anywhere else :)
Simon F.
Really useful system. We got an amazing service for our company hotel bookings for our up and coming events.
Barry W.
I recently used these guys for our company conference. They were so good and super professional. Will definitely use again.
Emma H.
Within minutes the friendly sales assistant had secured me a spectacular rate of £150 at The Pullman Hotel which was right slap bang next to the M&S Bank Arena literally a 30 second walk !!!
Stephen A.
Super professional, organised and great to work with. These guys were invaluable on our last major project. Can't recommend enough.
Matt.
I recently used these guys for our company conference. They were so good and super professional. Will definitely use again.
Emma H.
Really useful system. We got an amazing service for our company hotel bookings for our up and coming events.
Barry W.
Sorted accommodation in Scotland for me and were very timely and professional. Excellent rates and more discounted than anywhere else :)
Simon F.
Sorted accommodation in Scotland for me and were very timely and professional. Excellent rates and more discounted than anywhere else :)
Simon F.
Super professional, organised and great to work with. These guys were invaluable on our last major project. Can't recommend enough.
Matt.
Really useful system. We got an amazing service for our company hotel bookings for our up and coming events.
Barry W.
Within minutes the friendly sales assistant had secured me a spectacular rate of £150 at The Pullman Hotel which was right slap bang next to the M&S Bank Arena literally a 30 second walk !!!
Stephen A.
I recently used these guys for our company conference. They were so good and super professional. Will definitely use again.
Emma H.
We are

Joseph and Paul,

the Co-founders of EventBeds™

Joseph and Paul,

the Co-founders

of EventBeds™

by NuBreed Hotels
Having worked in the events and technology industry for over two decades, we discovered that event accommodation is not only expensive but also challenging to navigate when searching for the best deals. On average, customers will visit four different websites before making a reservation, which we found to be inefficient. As a result, we wanted to create a better solution.

In 2019, we came up with the idea for EventBeds™, with a goal of making the process of finding the best deals for event accommodation easier and more enjoyable for our valued customers. Our platform offers a mix of event-exclusive deals and secret discounts from some of the world's largest hotel chains and boutique properties across 180 countries. As a result, you can save both time and money, with average savings of over 20%.

We are continually striving to make EventBeds™ even better, and we invite you to join our newsletter to stay up to date on our latest developments. We take pride in what we have built and are thrilled to drive the industry forward into the future.

Thanks, and we look forward to serving you.
Having worked in the events and technology industry for over two decades, we discovered that event accommodation is not only expensive but also challenging to navigate when searching for the best deals. On average, customers will visit four different websites before making a reservation, which we found to be inefficient. As a result, we wanted to create a better solution.

In 2019, we came up with the idea for EventBeds™, with a goal of making the process of finding the best deals for event accommodation easier and more enjoyable for our valued customers. Our platform offers a mix of event-exclusive deals and secret discounts from some of the world's largest hotel chains and boutique properties across 180 countries. As a result, you can save both time and money, with average savings of over 20%.

We are continually striving to make EventBeds™ even better, and we invite you to join our newsletter to stay up to date on our latest developments. We take pride in what we have built and are thrilled to drive the industry forward into the future.

Thanks, and we look forward to serving you.
Subscribe to learn more about us

Don't miss out

on what's next

Don't miss

out on what's

next

Subscribe
Subscribe
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
Form submitted successfully!
Join the waitlist*
Join the waitlist*
Join the waitlist*
Join the waitlist*
Join the waitlist*
Join the waitlist*
Join the waitlist*
Join the waitlist*
Join the waitlist*
Join the waitlist*
Join the waitlist*
Join the waitlist*
Join the waitlist*
EventBeds™ is a trading name of NuBreed Hotels Ltd.
Address
NuBreed Hotels Ltd
Belgravia House, 115 Rockingham Street, Sheffield, S1 4EB
United Kingdom
IATA Accredited Agent: 96093104
NuBreed Hotels Ltd
Belgravia House, 115 Rockingham Street, Sheffield, S1 4EB
United Kingdom
IATA Accredited Agent: 96093104
EventBeds™ by NuBreed Hotels © 2023. All rights reserved.
Privacy PolicyTerms of Service
Loading...
0%
Welcome!
Join the waitlist and be the first one to get an invite.
Join VIP waiting list
Join VIP waiting list
Thank you!
You'll hear from us soon.
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.